GB Softball Sign Ups Now Taking Place

It's that time of year again and another sure sign that Spring will be making an appearance soon. Great Barrington Softball Sign ups are taking place at Berkshire South Regional Community Center at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington and the sign ups are open to all girls in grades 2-8 residing the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, Richmond and Steiner.

The sign up sessions are taking Monday, Mar.11, Tuesday, Mar. 12, Thursday, Mar. 14 and Monday, Mar. 18. All sessions run from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, you can contact Mark Viola at (413) 626-4554.