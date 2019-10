From The Town of Great Barrington

Great Barrington real estate and personal property tax bills will be mailed by the end of October, and payment is due within 30 days of the mailing date.

Also, those wishing to apply for a tax abatement have 30 days from the mailing date to do so.

Taxes can be paid online by going here; there are no fees if customers pay using a checking account; payments made with debit or credit cards will incur a fee.