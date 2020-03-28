GB Temporarily Suspends Single-Use Plastic Bag Ban

From the Town of Great Barrington

Great Barrington, Mass. - In compliance with Governor Baker’s March 25th order banning the use of re-usable shopping bags and lifting local bans on plastic bags throughout the Commonwealth, the Town will suspend enforcement of its 2013 Plastic Bag Reduction Bylaw until further notice.

The order issued by the Baker Administration yesterday is another move to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the State. The order also prohibits stores from charging for paper or plastic bags while the order is in place.

For questions, please contact the office of the Selectboard/Town Manager at 413-528-1619 x2