Will Massachusetts Youngsters Be Required To Get A COVID-19 Shot?

From The Berkshires to Boston, Bay State residents are wondering if this scenario will become a reality by summertime. This continues to be a discussion that is resonating all across our vicinity and beyond, but there are certain criteria that requires a massive amount of attention.

According to a recent report from CNN, Moderna is seeking immediate authorization to distribute a round of COVID-19 vaccinations for youngsters between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old as the company firmly believes this will be a fail safe for extra added protection to prevent the virus from further spreading. Moderna's Chief Executive Officer, Stephane Bancel stressed the importance on why this should be executed:

"We believe mRNA-1273 will be able to safely protect these children against SARS-CoV-2 which is so important in our continues fight against COVID-19, and will be especially welcomed by parents and caregivers".

The FDA's Director of Biological Evaluation and Research, Dr. Peter Marks stressed there was a need for younger children to receive the coveted inoculation as the agency also needs to receive completed paperwork from vaccine manufacturers to expedite the process as talks are being held for both Moderna and Pfizer to begin these proceedings by June of this year.

Moderna's Chief Medical Officer, Paul Burton reiterated these vaccinations are safe for youngsters as some side effects included pain on the arm and fever as these symptoms are normal for those who have a slow reaction of responding to treatment. Statistics show the Moderna shot was over 50% effective for infants and toddlers and about 37% of those in the 2 to 5 year range were safeguarded from any COVID setbacks.

It's now up to The Food & Drug Administration in taking the next step towards evaluating this procedure as they want assurance from The Centers For Disease Control to administer this series of inoculations in a safe and timely manner. A final decision pending authorization is expected in June.