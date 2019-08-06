GBPD Now Offers Online Sales Safe Exchange Zone

From The Great Barrington Police Department's Facebook page

The Great Barrington Police Department is pleased to announce that both their parking lot and front lobby are available to be used as safe exchange zones for buyers and sellers utilizing websites such as Craigslist or the Facebook Marketplace.

The police department suggests that these exchanges occur during the day, however their parking area is well lit and under 24/7 video surveillance. While these locations are available for you to use to complete your exchange,m their Officers may not participate or act as official witnesses in transactions.

Further, police personnel are unable to give legal advice or settle disputes between parties involved in these transactions. If you have any questions feel free to call the station or check in with the Desk Officer 24/7.

(article image taken from The Great Barrington Police Department's Facebook page)