An Open House This Weekend At The GB Police Station

Are you curious as to how our members of Great Barrington's Police Department take time and attention to detail in keeping our community safe and sound on a daily basis? This Saturday, you'll have the opportunity to take a tour of the police station located on route 7 and meet the officers on duty as the second open house is scheduled on May 22nd between the hours of 1 and 3 pm. The previous event was held on Sunday, May 2nd.

Great Barrington's Police Chief Paul Storti and his staff will be ready to welcome everyone in attendance. Chief Storti will check in with Ron Carson for a special Saturday Morning Chat on WSBS which airs after 10:30 am as he'll give us an exclusive preview of what you can expect during this special get together that unties our south county community as we have the exclusive details here on YOUR Home Town Station.

Another added attraction features a meet and greet with one of our honorable 4 legged friends as all ages will have the chance to say hello to Beeko The Comfort Dog who also serves as a key component towards the safety of all Great Barrington and Housatonic residents. And you can satisfy your sweet tooth in the process as our friends at So Co Creamery located on Railroad Street will serve up an ice cream treat for all who are present on Saturday afternoon.

Admission is FREE. Keep in mind, a bin will also be situated at the police station as residents and visitors can drop off donations of non-perishable food items. You can do your part in paying it forward to help out your neighbors in need as we continue to battle through trying times during the year long COVID-19 pandemic.

Remember, we are ALL in this TOGETHER as we continue to return towards some sense of normalcy. As a precautionary measure, It is suggested to wear a mask and observe proper social distancing during the 2 hour event. For more information, contact the Great Barrington Police Department (413) 528-0306. For updates and information, The GBPD invites you to log on to their web site at any time day or night.

A reminder: In case you missed Jesse Stewart's chat with Heather Barbieri from Fairview Hospital on this Saturday's walk-in clinic for FREE COVID-19 vaccines at the W.E.B Du Bois Middle School in Great Barrington, we will air a rebroadcast this Saturday at 10:05 am immediately following The Trading Post on YOUR Home town Station.

