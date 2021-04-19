This morning at approximately 8:53am, Great Barrington Officers responded to a fight in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Main St. While investigating the fight, a party identified as a potential witness was determined to have an active warrant out of the State of Connecticut for a probation violation. While being placed into custody, Mitchell Tyler, 35, of Sheffield, fled from police into the woods behind Cumberland Farms.

The Great Barrington Police Department was assisted by Officers from Sheffield, Egremont, New Marlborough, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge, as well as the Massachusetts State Police in establishing a perimeter around the Christian Hill Road/Lake Mansfield Road area.

The Sheffield Police K9 unit was deployed and successfully tracked Tyler to a residence on Knob Hill Road where he was found hiding under a shed. Tyler was taken into custody without incident. Tyler will be held without the right to bail overnight at the GBPD and will be arraigned as a fugitive from justice at SBDC on Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021.

