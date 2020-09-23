GBPD’s Therapy Dog to be Sworn in This Friday

Here's some great news and a first for a police department in Berkshire County. The Great Barrington Police Department is holding a "swearing in" ceremony for its new therapy dog, Officer Beko (@k9bekogbpd) on Friday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. at the police station.

Beko is the first therapy dog to join a police department in the Berkshires. In Great Barrington, he is another resource in the department's community policing efforts, which also include a staff mental health professional who is available to assist police on calls.

Beko is a 16-week old black Lab, with more than 1,000 followers on Instagram, @k9bekogbpd. He works with Officer Kris Balestro.

Beko's training, certification and care are funded by donations from the local community.

About the Great Barrington Police Department

