Massachusetts Residents and Their Little Ones Can Win $25k

Attention Massachusetts residents! Do you have a little one between the ages of 1 day and 4 years old? If so, you may want to enter your tike into Gerber's 2022 Photo Search Contest. Gerber is looking for their next Chief Growing Officer (C.G.O.) and Spokesbaby. Your little one may just fit the bill.

What Qualifications Does My Child Need to Have in Order to Enter the Contest?

According to Gerber's website, your little one needs to have the following qualifications:

He/she needs to be between 1 day and 4 years old



Should have a playful smile that lights up the room



Has an irresistible giggle and undeniably loveable personality

What's the Prize if My Child Wins the Contest?

$25,000 cash plus some additional perks which you can read about by going here.



Is There Still Time to Enter My Child into Gerber's Contest?

There is but not much. Your entry must be in by 11:59 p.m. this Thursday, April 14th.

Last year my wife and I entered our daughter Hannah into the contest but unfortunately, she did not win. I mean who could say no to this face?

We're going to try again this year and hopefully, Hannah becomes Gerber's next C.G.O.

So, will you enter your child in Gerber's 2022 Photo Search Contest?

If you think your youngster has what it takes to become Gerber's next C.G.O. then submit a photo right away. $25k is nothing to sneeze at and will certainly be a nice jump start for your child's college fund. May the best Gerber baby win. You can get all of the Gerber Photo Search Contest details by going here. Click/tap here for contest rules.

