This MA Beach is One You’ll Want to Check Out…Ranks High in the U.S.

Growing up in Berkshire County, one of my favorite activities included swimming. I loved going to the natural ice-cold waterfalls like Bellevue Falls in Adams, Peck's Falls also in Adams as well as Wahconah Falls (prior to the swimming restrictions) in Dalton, and Cold River in nearby Charlemont, Massachusetts. I also enjoyed going on trips and checking out the beaches in York, Maine, Wells, Maine, Wildwood, New Jersey, and Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. I couldn't get enough swimming as a kid and I enjoyed the natural bodies of water the most. Still do.

Get our free mobile app

Speaking of beaches and natural bodies of water, if you're looking to take a trip and explore a new beach this summer, the magazine Travel and Leisure named the 25 best beaches in the United States, and a Massachusetts beach was included in the list.

Which Massachusetts Beach Made the List?

Good Harbor Beach in Glocester secured a slot on the list. The article states the following:

Good Harbor Beach is a family-friendly spot with sugar-soft sand and relatively calm water. At low tide, you can walk across a sand bar and explore rocky Salt Island, while little ones get to play in warm tidal pools. Tasty snacks and water toy rentals are available at the concession stand.

So, if you're thinking about taking a beach trip to Massachusetts this summer, you may want to give Good Harbor a try. According to the article, it looks like you'll have a fun and relaxing experience. You can read the entire article by going here.

RELATED: Are you thinking of moving to a beach town? You may want to consider one of these?

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.