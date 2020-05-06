Good News south Berkshire: Facemask Distribution This Friday

If you have been having a difficult time obtaining a facemask, that will no longer be a problem for you beginning this Friday as Wheeler & Taylor Insurance will distribute 1,000 surgical masks. The company is doing this as a way to help residents comply with Governor Baker's recent Executive Order to wear masks in public and private spaces where social distancing is not practical

According to Scott Rote, President of Wheeler & Taylor, these masks will be distributed from two drive through stations. One will be located in its Great Barrington office at 333 Main Street and another one located in the Pittsfield office at 402 East Street.

Beginning at 10am on Friday, May 8, people in need of facemasks can drive up to the station and pick up their masks while supplies last. This is the first of a series of community services planned by Wheeler & Taylor to help stay safe during this pandemic.