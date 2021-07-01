We know the Berkshire County real estate market is hot hot hot these days and some truly amazing properties are on the market. Houses are flying out the door in the $200,000 - $450,000 price range, but high-end luxury homes are moving quickly as well.

Currently, in Berkshire County, there are 92 homes listed on Zillow that have a one million dollar price tag or higher.

One of those luxury properties that jumped out at us just went on the market yesterday and boosts an amazing infinity pool that looks like it belongs in the middle of the Caribbean rather than The Berkshires. It's like the best of both worlds!

Listed by Evan Collins of Piretti Real Estate, this impeccable Stockbridge ranch was designed with incredible attention to detail. The home lends itself perfectly to entertaining guests or extended family with open concept, single-level living, and endless amenities.

The expansive gourmet kitchen is complete with a Viking fridge and 48'' Wolf six-burner range with griddle and double ovens. A charming post and beam living room with a wood-burning fireplace leads to a vaulted sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Get our free mobile app

Outdoors you can bask in the sun from the side of the infinity-edge heated Gunite pool while enjoying long distant mountain views. Guests have their own wing of the house for privacy and comfort. Custom built-ins, radiant heat, central air, and owned solar panels tied into the SREC program are only some of the many features that make this property so special.

Check out the photos below.

PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price