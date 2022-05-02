MA Based Company’s Frozen Food Meal Being Recalled…Choking Hazard

Doesn't it annoy you when you get home from grocery shopping and one or more of your items isn't quite right? Whether it's something leaking from a package or an item that has already expired, it can be frustrating but luckily many grocery stores throughout Massachusetts are pretty flexible in terms of being able to return a damaged item etc.

A Massachusetts Based Food Company Recently Recalled One of Their Fish Products

I remember a few months back, I had purchased the Gorton's fish stick meal and I was unable to eat them due to bone fragments contained in the product. Yeah, that was a turn-off and a hazard. I should have returned the product but instead, I just got rid of it. The reason I mention this experience is because of the fact that the Massachusetts-based company has recently put out a recall on their fish sandwich product due to the same issue I had. The difference is my experience was with the fish sticks and this time the issue is with the sandwiches. According to multiple internet sources, there are pieces of sharp bone fragments in said product.

Luckily nobody has been injured and so far the recall has only affected the states of Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia but if you have any family and/or friends in those states, you may want to give them a heads up not to eat the fish sandwiches.

Get our free mobile app

What Should I Do If I Have This Product in My Home?

Here are the specifics of the recalled product by chance you do have it in your freezer:

NAME: Gorton’s Fish Sandwich-100% Whole Fillets, 18.3 OZ

UPC: 0 44400 15440 6

DATE CODE: 2060F2

TIME RANGE: 15:30-17:30

If you do have this product, you obviously don't want to consume it but you can also contact Gorton's at 1-888-573-5982 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM EST) and check in to refund possibilities and procedures. Gorton's (subsidiary) headquarters is located in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

RELATED: Make sure your pooch stays away from these foods.

KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog

READ ON: Do you remember these McDonald's items?