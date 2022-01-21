Gotten Your Booster Shot Yet? CDC Says Its Needed Against Omicron

Have you been wavering on the decision of whether or not to get the COVID booster shot? Perhaps you should be made aware of the latest news.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three studies released on Friday, January 21, show that if you received a booster shot, you are better equipped to stand up to the omicron variant.

CNN reports that according to the latest research, a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant.

Health officials say these are the first large studies in the United States to look at vaccine protection against the omicron variant. And the studies' findings closely mirror the results of similar studies previously conducted in the U.K., South Africa, and Germany.

The new data significantly illustrates the importance of booster shots to protect against severe illness from the omicron variant which now accounts for almost 100% of all new cases.

During a White House briefing earlier today, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky had this to say:

Protection against infection and hospitalization with the omicron variant is highest for those who are up to date with their vaccination, meaning those who are boosted when they are eligible.

People should get boosters if at least five months have passed since they received their second dose, but apparently, there are millions of Americans who are eligible that have still not gotten them.

Dr. Walensky went on further to say, "If you are eligible for a booster and you haven’t gotten it, you are not up to date and you need to get your booster." For more on the story, check out CNN's website here.

