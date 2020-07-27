Starting Aug. 1, out-of-state visitors from certain states and Massachusetts residents returning from those states will have to quarantine for 14 days or risk $500 fine each day under a new order issued by Gov. Charlie Baker.

The orders, announced Friday, are meant to reduce the risk of a resurgence of coronavirus in Massachusetts. Baker has enacted an order restricting travelers from states with higher COVID-19 rates, requiring them to fill out a “Massachusetts Travel Form” and quarantine for 14 days.

The order covers not only out-of-state travelers, but also residents returning from those states and college students from those higher-risk areas entering the state for the fall semester. Those who fail to comply with the new order face a $500 fine per day.

The order exempts travelers from eight states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Hawaii. It also exempts travelers passing through the state, commuters who cross state lines for work, people entering the state for medical treatment, people complying with military orders and others providing essential services per federal law.

Alternative to the 14-day quarantine, travelers can take a COVID-19 test within the first 72 hours of arriving in Massachusetts. Those people must remain in quarantine until they get their negative test results.

The most important thing I’ll say today is very simple: every traveler coming to Massachusetts, no matter where they’re from, has a responsibility to help keep COVID-19 out of the commonwealth Gov. Charlie Baker