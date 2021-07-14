Gov. Baker in Adams to Announce $6.5M For Greylock Glen

It seems like work has been going on at the Greylock Glen in Adams forever. An announcement this morning announcing additional funding for the outdoor recreation center could help to give the project the push it needs to finally complete work there.

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will be joining Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides and Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Jim Montgomery in Adams at 11:00 this morning to celebrate $6.5 million in funding for the Greylock Glen Outdoor Recreation and Nature Center. The center is set to be a hub for outdoor activity and access to DCR’s Mount Greylock State Reservation.

This morning’s announcement will take place at the Greylock Glen Resort on Gould Road in Adams. You can see a live stream of the announcement HERE.

According to the Greylock Glen website, www.greylockglenresort.com, the Greylock Glen Resort will soon become the premier destination for outdoor recreation, ecotourism, and environmental education in the Berkshires. The site also says that the project will conserve and protect the Glen's unique natural and scenic resources.

Following the announcement at the Glen, Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito will head to the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown to make a grant announcement for the Destination Development Capital Program at the Clark. That announcement is set to take place at 12:30 this afternoon at the Clark, located at 225 South Street in Williamstown.

Greylock Glen Facebook Page

Here is the Governor’s and Lt. Governor’s schedule in a nutshell:

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Who: Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito, Secretary Theoharides, and DCR Commissioner Montgomery

What: Greylock Glen Announcement

Where: Greylock Glen Resort, Gould Road, Adams, MA

When: 11:00 AM

------------

Who: Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito

What: Destination Development Capital Program Grant Announcement

Where: Clark Art Institute, 225 South Street, Williamstown, MA

When: 12:30 PM

