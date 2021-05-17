In a press conference today Gov. Baker announced that as of May 29, Massachusetts will lift its mask mandate and adopt the CDC's current recommendations.

Capacity mandates and other remaining COVID-19 restrictions will also be lifted starting May 29. All industry-specific restrictions will end, capacity will increase to 100% and gathering limits will be lifted

Face coverings will still be mandatory for:

People using public and private transportation, including rideshares, taxis, ferries, MBTA, Commuter Rail and transportation stations

In healthcare facilities and in other places where there are vulnerable people, such as congregate care settings

Indoors for students and staff at K-12 schools and early education providers

Starting May 18, face coverings won’t be required in K-12 and childcare settings during outdoor activities like recess. Also on May 18, youth athletes 18 years old and younger won’t have to wear face coverings while playing sports outside.

Starting May 29, all youth and amateur sports restrictions will end.

Get our free mobile app

At the end of last week, the Center for Disease Control updated the mask guidelines for the U.S. stating that individuals who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask indoors or out, except under certain circumstances.

After that announcement was made Thursday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said it was "great news". However, he said Massachusetts would follow their previous mask requirements, for the time being and promised the state would update the guidelines sometime next (this) week.

Previously, per the state’s last reopening update, Massachusetts was poised to let bars reopen and ease restaurant restrictions on May 29. All COVID-19 regulations in Massachusetts were scheduled to drop by August 1.