Bruno Mars Sweeps at the Grammys, Wins Album of the Year

Bruno Mars came away as the winner of Album of the Year at the 2018 Grammys, cementing his dominance at the ceremony, as he won in all six categories in which he was nominated.

This year, the coveted Album of the Year category was unusually full of R&B and hip-hop records, including Childish's Gambino's funk-soul offering, Awaken My Love!, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN., JAY-Z's 4:44 and Bruno Mars's 24K Magic.

Bruno Mars swept the entire night, however, winning Song, Record and Album of the Year. He also delivered a lively performance of "Finesse Remix" with Cardi B.

"Look at me Pop, look at me! I'm at the Grammys right now," he said during his acceptance speech. "To my band watching, I love y'all with all my heart. This is for the fans."