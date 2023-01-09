Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam

There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).

There's a Despicable Scam That Has Made its Way Back into Circulation in Massachusetts

Another scam that is back in the spotlight that Massachusetts State Police are warning people about is the "Grandparent Scam." The New Bedford Guide shared the following regarding this scam:

The scam typically involves someone purporting to be a grandchild, niece or nephew calling an older person. The caller states that he or she has been in a vehicle crash, arrested, or in some other situation where they need immediate financial help. The imposter will often plead with the older relative to send or wire a large amount of money and asks that they not tell anyone else about the situation.

As you can see, this type of scam really pulls on the heartstrings of the elderly. Of course, these folks would want to do what they can to help their grandchildren and oftentimes they don't think twice about sending the funds to the imposter.

How Many Massachusetts Folks Have Been Affected By the Grandparent Scam?

It's been reported by authorities that 36 residents have fallen for the scam in recent years and have been robbed of several hundred thousand dollars. Keep in mind, those are just the cases that have been reported. The best thing you can do to protect yourself in this situation is to just hang up. Don't let your emotions give in to these con artists. You can get more details about this scam by going here.

Who Should I Contact to Report Scams?

Should you experience a scam, it's highly recommended to report the activity to the Massachusetts State Police or your local police department. In addition, you can also contact the Federal Trade Commission and report your complaint by calling (877) 382-4357 or by going here.

