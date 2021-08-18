We got it in. With the way mother nature has been in the Berkshires lately, one never really knows if an event will go off as planned. We at WSBS have felt this as two of our Sounds of Summer concerts were rained out this year. It stings but that's the reality of Berkshire County weather. However, we did get Sounds of Summer in this past Tuesday evening at the Great Barrington VFW.

Despite the skies looking cloudy and gloomy, the community turned out to dance to the Steal Your Peach Band. Steal Your Peach is a six piece band that covers tunes from the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers Band libraries. People continued to show up at the Great Barrington VFW as the band played on. The group had a knack at getting people off their feet and keeping them dancing, as they were cutting the rug, I mean grass, all throughout the show. It was a fun sight.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to vocals, two guitars, bass and keyboards, the band consists of two drummers just like the Allman Brothers. Talk about a treat. The drummers did a 10 minute solo as attendees continued to dance, it was a hoot. How often do you experience a drum solo, never mind a two person drum solo at Sounds of Summer?

We have one more show to go as we wind down the 2021 Sounds of Summer concert series. On Aug. 24 Side Show Willie will take the outside stage at the Great Barrington VFW from 6-8pm. Side Show Willie is a classic rock band that plays dance, legendary rock songs, and one hit wonders. The concerts are always family friendly and free.

Take a look at the photos below from the Steal Your Peach Band's performance on Aug. 17

Steal Your Peach Rocks Sounds of Summer on Aug. 17

Berkshire/Local Mothers/Children Look-alikes

65 Berkshire Mall Stores Remembered