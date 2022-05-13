Great Barrington&#8217;s Housing Crisis Gets the Spotlight on &#8216;It&#8217;s Not That Simple&#8217;

Great Barrington’s Housing Crisis Gets the Spotlight on ‘It’s Not That Simple’

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

'It's Not That Simple' with co-hosts Ed Abrahams (Great Barrington Select Board member) and Pedro Pachano (Great Barrington Planning Board member) airs two Fridays per month at 9:05 am on WSBS.

Ed and Pedro examine issues facing Great Barrington and explore the question, “why don’t they just fix it?” They discuss the complexities, the competing interests, the less obvious costs or consequences, and the missing information that explains why It’s Not That Simple in Great Barrington. They do their best to steer clear of opinion and to just point out the issues that make the problems more complex than they might appear.

Although both men serve on elected town boards in Great Barrington, they are not speaking for those boards or for the town in any capacity. They are only representing themselves on the radio. The program airs every other Friday morning at 9:05 on WSBS. The talk show covers Great Barrington town issues that one may think may be corrected by a common-sense solution but isn't always the case for a variety of reasons.

The May 13, 2022 edition of the program, is the final show in the series on the housing crisis in Great Barrington. Ed and Pedro reviewed the major causes and talked about why they can’t solve the problem locally, it will take national & state focus and money to make a dent in the problem.

There are things that can be done to create some housing. Ed and Pedro discussed the programs already underway by the town and some ideas for other programs that could help.

You can listen to the May 13 show below (the program has been divided into two segments)

Article Image (from left to right)Ed Abrahams and Pedo Pachano

