Great Barrington Residents Can Legally Host Movable Tiny Houses

Scrolling around in the Great Barrington Community Board Facebook group, I came across some interesting information that folks in that group are finding to be exciting which is the fact that Great Barrington residents can now legally host a tiny house on wheels also known as a movable tiny house in their own backyards.

As many know, people in town are in need of affordable housing. If you're a new grad, or are on a fixed income, or like many who have lost their jobs over the past year due to the pandemic; purchasing a full size home in town probably isn't going to be your first choice or even a reality. Movable tiny houses offer up opportunities to those who want to live in town. I've heard stories on air where often times people who work in Great Barrington have to make 30-45 minute commutes because it's a tough nut to crack when it comes to finding an affordable place to live in town.

Get our free mobile app

A few items worth noting that I found in the group discussion when it comes to hosting one of these houses include the following:

If you are interested in hosting a movable tiny house (if you have one or know someone who has one) you need to contact the town planner's office.

You can have more than one if you have an agricultural business.

In terms of the sewage situation, you have to apply for a permit and install it just like a regular house. It's possible that you may be able to tie into the existing infrastructure. The best thing to do is check with the building inspector.

You can contact the town's Building Department with questions.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State