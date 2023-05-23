Great Barrington Sees A $100,000 Massachusetts Lottery Winner

I'm happy to say that good luck and good fortune continue in Massachusetts! Even though I myself am not on that list of lucky winners, I still happily congratulate those who are! Did YOU recently win big?

Seriously, cash windfalls are happening all over the Bay State in 2023. As I mentioned in an earlier post, the two largest lottery prizes won in the state of Massachusetts so far in 2023 were two $31 million Mega Millions jackpot prizes and that was just in January!

And by the way, those two $31 million jackpots are also the sixth-largest lottery prizes ever won in the history of the lottery in Massachusetts. Pretty SWEET! Think of the bills that could pay off!

The beautiful city of Great Barrington saw a $100,000 scratch ticket winner on Monday. The winning ticket was a $2 "$100,000 Win It All" and it was purchased at the Lipton Mart, Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington, according to the Mass State Lottery's website.

Just think. What could you buy for less than $100,000?

You could buy a slightly used motor home or RV that comfortably sleeps four and travel the country! Or, heck, get a passport if you don't already have one and spend some time in Canada!

You don't need to be filthy rich to snag yourself a cool new sports car. There are plenty of options to choose from whether it's a Mazda MX-5 Miata, a 2022 Ford Mustang, a Chevy Camaro, or a Volkswagon Jetta ALL costing below $100K!

Or you could buy something that you've always wanted that wasn't HUGELY expensive just monetarily out of reach like a hot tub for you and your spouse and then donate the rest to your favorite charity or to the growing number of homeless.

Or you could, like most of us probably if we won that kind of money, get yourself out of debt, pay off a student loan, or take the family on a once-in-a-lifetime vacation! The options are plentiful!

Sure, I could be bitter but hey, "you can't win if you don't play", right? And I don't buy them anymore so here's a hearty, heartfelt CONGRATULATIONS to the lucky winner (whoever that person may be)!

