This year Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary celebrates 90 years of helping people fall in love with nature. As part of the celebration, Pleasant Valley is hosting a number of free, family events and programs throughout the summer and beyond. One in particular is the Sanctuary's Family Fun Day coming up this Saturday, Jun. 1 at 472 West Mountain Road in Lenox, MA.

Between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm, you'll be able to view and partake in nature exploration activities, live-animal presentations, music and nature arts and crafts. At 10:15 am, there will be live snake demonstrations with Tom Tyning for you reptile lovers. An hour later, you and the kids can enjoy nature stories with Diane Edgecomb. Then at 12:30 pm, get up and close with live animals with Nature Matters. Plus lunch will be available, additional nature stories, live animals and more. This is an event the whole family will enjoy and best of all it's free!

You can check out the complete schedule of activities taking place at the Family Fun Day event by going here .

(featured image taken from Pleasant Valley Wildlife's Facebook page )