Great Week of Shows In & Near the Berkshires…Doobies, Ringo, & Bonnie
The weather is expected to be perfect to take in an outdoor concert this week and there are some great shows in the Berkshires or a short drive away to check out.
Thursday the Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald back in the band Thursday night at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). Ringo Star brings his All-Star Band to Tanglewood Friday night and Bonnie Raitt with Lucinda Williams will be at Tanglewood on Saturday night.
To save money on Tanglewood shows this summer go directly through their website and not an alternative ticket agency. This link (BSO) will take you directly to the Tanglewood site.
Concert Listing Updated 06/14/22
JUNE
Thursday 06/16/22 Doobie Bros with Michael McDonald -SPCA – Saratoga NY
Friday 06/17/22 Ringo Star and his All-Star Band – Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Saturday 06/18/22 Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams - Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Monday 06/20/22 Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston POSTPONED
Tuesday 06/21/21 Steely Dan and Steve Winwood – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Friday 06/22/21 Rod Stewart - SPCA – Saratoga NY
Sunday 06/26/22 Jack Johnson – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT
JULY
Sunday 07/03/22 James Taylor - Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Tuesday 07/12/22 Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston
Friday 07/15/22 New Kids, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue – TD Garden
Friday 07/15/22 Zac Brown Band – Fenway Park - Boston
Sunday 07/17/22 Chicago and Brian Wilson – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Sunday 07/17/22 Backstreet Boys – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT
Monday 07/18 Janet Jackson – TD Garden – Boston ------------Cancelled
Tuesday 07/19/22 Foo Fighters – SPAC – Saratoga NY ---------Cancelled
Wednesday 07/20/22 Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY
Thursday 07/21/22 The Weekend with Doja Cat Gillette Stadium – Foxborough MA
Friday 07/22/22 Rod Stewart-Cheap Trick-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Saturday 07/23/22 Backstreet Boys – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Sunday 07/24/22 Steve Miller Band - SPCA – Saratoga NY
Wednesday 07/27/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA
Thursday 07/28/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA
Saturday 07/23/22 Back Street Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Sunday 07/31/22 Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
AUGUST
Friday 08/05/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden – Boston
Saturday 08/06/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden - Boston
Friday 08/05/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston
Friday 08/06/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston
Wednesday 08/07/21 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park
Sunday 08/14/22 Luke Bryan - SPCA – Saratoga NY
Wednesday 08/17/22 REO Speedwagon & Styx – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Friday 08/19/22 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park - Boston
Friday 08/19/22 Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Friday 08/26/22 Chris Stapleton - SPCA – Saratoga NY
Friday 08/26/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough
Saturday 08/27/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough
SEPTEMBER
Saturday 09/03/22 Judy Collin and Richard Thompson - Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Sunday 09/04/22 Van Morrison – Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Wednesday 09/07/22 Sting - SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Wednesday 09/07/22 My Chemical Romance – TD Garden – Boston
Thursday 09/08/22 Aerosmith – Fenway Park - Boston
Saturday 09/10/22 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Fenway Park
Wednesday 09/14/22 Shinedown - SPCA – Saratoga NY
Sunday 09/17/22 Eric Clapton – MSG – NYC
Monday 09/18/22 Eric Clapton – MSG - NYC
OCTOBER
Monday 10/03/22 The Killers – TD Garden – Boston
Friday 10/21/22 Brandi Carlile – TD Garden – Boston