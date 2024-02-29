Massachusetts Restaurant to Become a Victim of Another Closure
Massachusetts-based restaurant Friendly's has undergone some closures over the past few years. Last year the Palmer location on North Main Street closed as well as the East Main Street location in Webster. All of the Friendly's restaurants in Berkshire County have closed over the years except for the Dalton Ave. location in Pittsfield. Now another Massachusetts Friendly's will be closing in a few months.
A Massachusetts City Will Be Saying Goodbye to the Beloved Restaurant
The Greenfield Recorder reports that the town's only Friendly's location located at 200 Mohawk Trail will be shutting its doors and will be replaced by Starbucks this September. The decision for the closure and replacement was made "after careful consideration and market evaluations" according to a company spokesperson.
Some Massachusetts Friendly's Locations Have Stopped Serving Breakfast
Friendly's has been struggling over the past several years and the Greenfield restaurant is the latest location to go under. Another interesting thing that has been occurring at some if not all Friendly's locations is the fact that breakfast isn't being served anymore which has been a disappointment to many. Both the Pittsfield and Greenfield locations have discontinued Friendly's breakfast. Hopefully, this is only temporary.
There are Still Many Friendly's Restaurants Throughout Massachusetts
For some, Starbucks making a splash in Franklin County will be exciting while others will deeply miss Friendly's. There are still a bunch of Friendly's locations throughout Massachusetts. You can find the one nearest you by going here.
