At 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Massachusetts State Trooper Owen King, a recent graduate of the State Police Academy, was on patrol with his field training officer Trooper Michael Leslie. While on Route 91 northbound in Greenfield, Troopers King and Leslie clocked a grey sedan traveling over the posted speed limit. A search of the vehicle’s registration revealed the registered owner had an active warrant through Holyoke District Court from 2011 and Troopers pulled the driver over.

When Trooper King approached the sedan, he engaged the operator in conversation while Trooper Leslie was able to confirm the operator was the registered owner of the vehicle, Brendon Lee, 39, of Milton Vt. Upon confirming his identity, Lee was removed from the car and placed into handcuffs.

During a search of the motor vehicle prior to towing the car from the scene, law enforcement officers discovered an unusual amount of clothing and footwear in the trunk of the car. Hidden in the clothing, the Troopers located five plastic baggies of various sizes containing a total of 215 grams of cocaine, and 11 grams of fentanyl. Also discovered in the vehicle was over $2,000 in cash in varying denominations.