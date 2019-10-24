Guided Property Walk on Private Conservation Land

The Sheffield Land Trust will hold its annual Fall Property Walk on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1:30pm. Join guide Ken Schopp to explore the fields and riverside areas of the River Lea Farm Agricultural Preservation Restriction, 1025 Boardman Street in Sheffield. Enjoy this rare chance to see a beautiful privately held property! If you came to their Annual Meeting a few years ago and wanted to see more of the property, this is your chance.

Before the walk, enjoy seasonal refreshments. Please wear good walking shoes for uneven terrain. This event is free, open to the public and family friendly!

DIRECTIONS: FROM RTE. 7 NORTH: Take Kellogg Rd. to end, then right onto Boardman St. In .6 miles look for signs on the right. FROM RTE. 7 SOUTH: Take Maple Ave. for .8 miles, then turn left onto Boardman St. In 2 miles look for signs on the left.

For more information contact the Sheffield Land Trust at (413) 229-0234, email shefland@bcn.net or go to their official site or find them on Facebook.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Sheffield Land Trust for online and on-air use)