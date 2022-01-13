Do you ever have this thought when you're running out to take care of errands in the Berkshires? Maybe I can get away with parking in the handicapped spot? It's nice and close to the entrance, there are plenty of empty handicapped spots available, and after all, I'm going to be really quick. Let's be honest, this at some point has probably run through our minds whether we want to admit it or not. Well, it's not only a bad idea but it's a costly one.

If someone were to actually follow through with this thought, not only will your vehicle be towed away as noted by the Massachusetts Legislature but the act is considered to be a form of Disability Parking Abuse and there are a few additional forms of it. According to mass.gov, the following acts all fall under Disability Parking Abuse in Massachusetts:

Using someone else's disabled placard, or parking in a disabled spot with a disability plate and the disabled person not present

Using an expired placard

Using an old-style Indefinite placard, which has not been valid for use since 2008

Making a counterfeit placard, photocopying, or altering an existing one

According to Mass.gov, the penalty for many of the acts listed above will result in license suspension for 60 days for a first offense, 120 days for a second offense, and one year for a third and subsequent offense. Anyone who wrongfully displays a disability placard is subject to a fine of $500 to $1000.

There you have it. Massachusetts isn't fooling around when it comes to Disability Parking Abuse. You can get more details on Disability Parking Abuse in Massachusetts along with how/ways to report it by going here.

