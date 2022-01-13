YIKES: Abusing This Spot will Result in Major Consequences in Massachusetts

Google Maps

Do you ever have this thought when you're running out to take care of errands in the Berkshires? Maybe I can get away with parking in the handicapped spot? It's nice and close to the entrance, there are plenty of empty handicapped spots available, and after all, I'm going to be really quick. Let's be honest, this at some point has probably run through our minds whether we want to admit it or not. Well, it's not only a bad idea but it's a costly one.

If someone were to actually follow through with this thought, not only will your vehicle be towed away as noted by the Massachusetts Legislature but the act is considered to be a form of Disability Parking Abuse and there are a few additional forms of it. According to mass.gov, the following acts all fall under Disability Parking Abuse in Massachusetts:

  • Using someone else's disabled placard, or parking in a disabled spot with a disability plate and the disabled person not present
  • Using an expired placard
  • Using an old-style Indefinite placard, which has not been valid for use since 2008
  • Making a counterfeit placard, photocopying, or altering an existing one
Get our free mobile app

According to Mass.gov, the penalty for many of the acts listed above will result in license suspension for 60 days for a first offense, 120 days for a second offense, and one year for a third and subsequent offense. Anyone who wrongfully displays a disability placard is subject to a fine of $500 to $1000.

There you have it. Massachusetts isn't fooling around when it comes to Disability Parking Abuse. You can get more details on Disability Parking Abuse in Massachusetts along with how/ways to report it by going here.

KEEP READING: HERE ARE SOME OTHER LAWS THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?

Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

KEEP READING: REMEMBER THESE GAS PRICES?

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Berkshire County, Massachusetts
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top