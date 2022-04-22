Has Tyson Officially Gone Loco–Or Was This Beatdown Justified?

I'm sure many of you have heard about the latest Mike Tyson incident by now. For those of you that haven't, it's pretty crazy. Apparently, the new "pro-marijuana" Iron Mike has not gotten any mellower.

TMZ Sports reports that evidently, Mike Tyson blew his cool Wednesday night on an airplane that hadn't even lifted off the ground yet, repeatedly punching a fellow passenger who was annoying him.

Get our free mobile app

What exactly went down? Some reports differ. Tyson's reps claim that the passenger wouldn't leave Tyson alone and reportedly even threw a water bottle at him. Who knows? Maybe the passenger joked about Tyson's(or Jada Pinkett Smith's) hair.

Reps from Tyson's camp also said the passenger was allegedly "drunk". There is a video of the incident, but it doesn't show a lot happening. It certainly does not show a water bottle being thrown.

Tyson was seated on the airplane waiting for takeoff, heading to Miami for a marijuana convention when some idiot starts bothering him from the seat behind him. It reached the point where apparently, Tyson couldn't take it anymore and started clobbering him.

The incident remains under investigation. Police say the passenger was treated for "non-life-threatening" injuries and didn't really cooperate with the investigation. For more on the whole crazy incident, visit TMZ's website here.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.