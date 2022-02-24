The Bay State has plenty of attractions that you can explore and heading into the realm of paranormal is no exception to the rule. Don't wait until Halloween to check out some areas from the Berkshires to Boston that are sure to send shivers up your spine. Are you ready for a sneak peek at this hair-raising journey? If so, you're very brave as there is no need to worry: I will guide everybody through this frightening experience.

1st stop: Quincy as a 700 foot long vessel, The U.S.S. Salem is anchored just south of Beantown. It's memorable journey took place in 1953, across the pond at the western portion of my native homeland, Greece as the ship was en-route to deliver relief and supplies for survivors of The Ionian Earthquake where casualties were brought aboard but they perished due to their massive injuries. Eyewitness reports verify some of those spirits were in their presence while touring the Salem which never experienced a round of active combat duty in it's decade of service to our country. In one word: Bizarre!

Next, The Bridgewater Triangle which is our version of "The Bermuda Triangle" as reports indicate a series of planes and ships vanishing without a trace. It encompasses 200 square miles and includes the towns of Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown as it's anchor locations. Paranormal researcher Loren Coleman wrote a book focusing on this mysterious body of water as eyewitnesses have seen first-hand a bevy of UFO sightings, orbs of blinding light and strange creatures too complex to describe. This phenomenon was also the subject of a 2019 TV series that drew millions of viewers in it's inaugural release. Two words: Hair Raising!

Lizzie Borden's House in Fall River is STILL a big draw as this was the scene of a pair of horrific murders. Back in 1892, Borden allegedly hacked her father and mother-in-law to death and hard to believe, she was acquitted. You might remember the 70's TV movie that starred Elizabeth Montgomery (Samantha from "Bewitched") in the title role. This dwelling is open to the public as a B & B locale where gory scenes of this murder decorate the property and it attracts curiosity for those who want to say they were present and accounted for in this residence. Two words: Blood Curdling!

The SK Pierce Mansion in Gardner is a 1875 Victorian style house featuring 10 bedrooms and 11 foot high ceilings where creepy happenings have occurred as verification states this locale is indeed "haunted". Not for the squeamish, if you plan a getaway to this property as reports indicate apparitions and orbs have been spotted on various locations due to a string of bizarre deaths. Three words: Proceed with caution!

Now, we save the BEST for last: There are a pair of haunted areas in the north country. First up: The "mysterious" Hoosac Tunnel which connects North Adams and Florida as reports indicate many construction workers lost their lives between 1851 and 1875 while constructing the infamous underpass. It truly remains a popular tourist attraction for thrill seekers who dare explore "The Bloody Pit". It is believed corpses of those miners who perished while constructing the tunnel continue to walk those hallowed grounds, but those who crave adventure continue to flock the vicinity. Two words: Eye Popping!

North Adams STILL remembers a tragic accident that occurred back in 1914 as members of the Houghton family went for a car ride headed to Vermont and NEVER returned. The town's first mayor, Albert Houghton and his daughter Mary were among the casualties from this mishap which also caused their driver to commit suicide at the family's barn which stands as one of the country's entries in The National Register of Historic Places. Visitors are welcome to stop by this "haunted" property as this dwelling was featured in recent installments of The Travel Channel's "Ghost Hunters" and "Ghost Adventures". To paraphrase in one word: Mysterious!

For those who seek the ultimate adventure in life, these attractions continue to draw massive amounts of curious folks who call their selected journey "an experience they truly will NEVER forget". GOOD LUCK and May The Force Be With YOU!