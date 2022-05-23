Heads Up, Berkshires! Your Peanut Butter May Contain Salmonella
Hey, folks, before you slap together that peanut butter and jelly sandwich to put into your child's school lunch bag or to eat yourself(I mean, heck, who doesn't love a good pb&j?), you'll want to make sure that the peanut butter is safe to eat first.
According to a media alert from our good friends at the Food and Drug Administration(good looking out!), the J.M. Smucker Co. has issued a voluntary recall on select Jif® peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. You may or may not be aware of the potential symptoms of salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Even otherwise healthy people can suffer from fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Also, it can sometimes lead to more serious illnesses such as arterial infections, arthritis, and endocarditis.
According to the FDA's media alert, the Jif® products on recall are listed below:
- JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025516
JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537
JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024705
JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024706
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150007565
JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL 5150008026
JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008051
JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008058
JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE 5150021889
JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE 5150024114
JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024130
JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO 5150024136
JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024137
JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024143
JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024163
JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024170
JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024174
JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024177
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY 5150024182
JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024191
JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024307
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024321
JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024322
JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024331
JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK 5150024404
JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024540
JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024545
JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024548
JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024572
JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024769
JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024776
JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025499
JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025518
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER 5150025530
JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025542
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025565
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025574
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY 5150025578
JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072001
JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072002
JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150041418
JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT 5150092100
JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024094
JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024095
JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024141
JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY 5150024402
JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024090
JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024091
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025524
As noted in the picture below, the lot codes are included alongside the best-if-used-by date:
If you have any products matching the ones described above, please dispose of them immediately. For more on the recall, please check out the alert from the FDA here.