Heads Up, Berkshires! Your Peanut Butter May Contain Salmonella

Hey, folks, before you slap together that peanut butter and jelly sandwich to put into your child's school lunch bag or to eat yourself(I mean, heck, who doesn't love a good pb&j?), you'll want to make sure that the peanut butter is safe to eat first.

According to a media alert from our good friends at the Food and Drug Administration(good looking out!), the J.M. Smucker Co. has issued a voluntary recall on select Jif® peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. You may or may not be aware of the potential symptoms of salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Even otherwise healthy people can suffer from fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Also, it can sometimes lead to more serious illnesses such as arterial infections, arthritis, and endocarditis.

According to the FDA's media alert, the Jif® products on recall are listed below:

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025516

JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537

JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024705

JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024706

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150007565

JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL 5150008026

JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008051

JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008058

JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE 5150021889

JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE 5150024114

JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024130

JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO 5150024136

JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024137

JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024143

JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024163

JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024170

JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024174

JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024177

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY 5150024182

JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024191

JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024307

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024321

JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024322

JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024331

JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK 5150024404

JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024540

JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024545

JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024548

JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024572

JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024769

JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024776

JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025499

JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025518

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER 5150025530

JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025542

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025565

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025574

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY 5150025578

JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072001

JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072002

JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150041418

JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT 5150092100

JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024094

JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024095

JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024141

JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY 5150024402

JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024090

JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024091

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025524

As noted in the picture below, the lot codes are included alongside the best-if-used-by date:

Courtesy J.M. Smucker Co. Courtesy J.M. Smucker Co. loading...

If you have any products matching the ones described above, please dispose of them immediately. For more on the recall, please check out the alert from the FDA here.

