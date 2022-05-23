Heads Up, Berkshires! Your Peanut Butter May Contain Salmonella

Courtesy J.M. Smucker Co.

Hey, folks, before you slap together that peanut butter and jelly sandwich to put into your child's school lunch bag or to eat yourself(I mean, heck, who doesn't love a good pb&j?), you'll want to make sure that the peanut butter is safe to eat first.

According to a media alert from our good friends at the Food and Drug Administration(good looking out!), the J.M. Smucker Co. has issued a voluntary recall on select Jif® peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. You may or may not be aware of the potential symptoms of salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Even otherwise healthy people can suffer from fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Also, it can sometimes lead to more serious illnesses such as arterial infections, arthritis, and endocarditis.

According to the FDA's media alert, the Jif® products on recall are listed below:

  • JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025516
    JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537
    JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024705
    JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024706
    JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150007565
    JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL 5150008026
    JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008051
    JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008058
    JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE 5150021889
    JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE 5150024114
    JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024130
    JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO 5150024136
    JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024137
    JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024143
    JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024163
    JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024170
    JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024174
    JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024177
    JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY 5150024182
    JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024191
    JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024307
    JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024321
    JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024322
    JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024331
    JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK 5150024404
    JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024540
    JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024545
    JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024548
    JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024572
    JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024769
    JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024776
    JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025499
    JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025518
    JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER 5150025530
    JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025542
    JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025565
    JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025574
    JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY 5150025578
    JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072001
    JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072002
    JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150041418
    JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT 5150092100
    JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024094
    JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024095
    JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024141
    JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY 5150024402
    JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024090
    JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024091
    JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025524

As noted in the picture below, the lot codes are included alongside the best-if-used-by date:

Courtesy J.M. Smucker Co.
If you have any products matching the ones described above, please dispose of them immediately. For more on the recall, please check out the alert from the FDA here.

From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
 

To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.
