‘Healthiest’ Fast Food Restaurant Has Over 50 Locations in Massachusetts

Nowadays people are busier than ever and it's hard to have a home-cooked meal from time to time. Due to time crunches, meetings, and deadlines, many people opt to grab food while on the go. What if you could have some fast food that has some healthy options? You're in luck. Forbes has released the 10 healthiest fast food restaurants and Massachusetts has several locations throughout the state.

Massachusetts Has Over 50 Locations of the Healthiest Fast Food Restaurant

According to Forbes, Panera Bread tops the list when it comes to healthy options.

Panera’s menu is full of options for a healthy meal. It lists nutritional information on the menu, and you can often find locations not far off freeway exits. You can order salads with a variety of lean proteins, fruits and vegetables, as well as “pick two” dishes from a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches.

As mentioned Panera Bread has over 50 locations (some cities and towns have multiple locations) including the following:

Pittsfield

West Springfield

Hadley

Chicopee

East Longmeadow

Sturbridge

Webster

Shrewsbury

Westboro

Marlborough

Millbury

Leominster

Natick

Saugus

Hudson

North Attleborough

Milford

Framingham

Worcester

Waltham

Billerica

Plainville

Chelmsford

Franklin

Cambridge

Needham

Boston

Danvers

Brockton

Westford

Burlington

Dedham

Woburn

Stoughton

Dorchester

Watertown

Everett

Quincy

Braintree

North Andover

Raynham

East Walpole

Hanover

Seekonk

Hingham

Swampscott

Beverly

Pembroke

Westwood

Lynnfield

Plymouth

Dartmouth

Newburyport

Hyannis

Mashpee

You can find a Panera Bread near you by checking the cafe locator.

Other fast food restaurants that made Forbes' list of "healthiest" include the following:

Chipotle

Starbucks

Sweetgreen

CAVA

Noodles & Company

Wendy's

Burger King

Smoothie King

Panda Express

