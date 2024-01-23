‘Healthiest’ Fast Food Restaurant Has Over 50 Locations in Massachusetts

&#8216;Healthiest&#8217; Fast Food Restaurant Has Over 50 Locations in Massachusetts

Nowadays people are busier than ever and it's hard to have a home-cooked meal from time to time. Due to time crunches, meetings, and deadlines, many people opt to grab food while on the go. What if you could have some fast food that has some healthy options? You're in luck. Forbes has released the 10 healthiest fast food restaurants and Massachusetts has several locations throughout the state.

Massachusetts Has Over 50 Locations of the Healthiest Fast Food Restaurant

According to Forbes, Panera Bread tops the list when it comes to healthy options.

Panera’s menu is full of options for a healthy meal. It lists nutritional information on the menu, and you can often find locations not far off freeway exits. You can order salads with a variety of lean proteins, fruits and vegetables, as well as “pick two” dishes from a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches.

As mentioned Panera Bread has over 50 locations (some cities and towns have multiple locations) including the following:

  • Pittsfield
  • West Springfield
  • Hadley
  • Chicopee
  • East Longmeadow
  • Sturbridge
  • Webster
  • Shrewsbury
  • Westboro
  • Marlborough
  • Millbury
  • Leominster
  • Natick
  • Saugus
  • Hudson
  • North Attleborough
  • Milford
  • Framingham
  • Worcester
  • Waltham
  • Billerica
  • Plainville
  • Chelmsford
  • Franklin
  • Cambridge
  • Needham
  • Boston
  • Danvers
  • Brockton
  • Westford
  • Burlington
  • Dedham
  • Woburn
  • Stoughton
  • Dorchester
  • Watertown
  • Everett
  • Quincy
  • Braintree
  • North Andover
  • Raynham
  • East Walpole
  • Hanover
  • Seekonk
  • Hingham
  • Swampscott
  • Beverly
  • Pembroke
  • Westwood
  • Lynnfield
  • Plymouth
  • Dartmouth
  • Newburyport
  • Hyannis
  • Mashpee

You can find a Panera Bread near you by checking the cafe locator.

Other fast food restaurants that made Forbes' list of "healthiest" include the following:

  • Chipotle
  • Starbucks
  • Sweetgreen
  • CAVA
  • Noodles & Company
  • Wendy's
  • Burger King
  • Smoothie King
  • Panda Express

