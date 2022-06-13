Helping Pittsfield Police Spread The Word About A Missing Teen

Just helping the Pittsfield Police Department spread the word about another missing teenager. So keep your eyes open if you would, Berkshire County, for this young gentleman.

According to a post on the PPD's Facebook page, the young man pictured above, 15-year-old Michael Mccaul of Pittsfield, was last seen by his family on June 9th(last Thursday) and the police are asking for our help.

The teen is believed to still be hiding out in the Pittsfield area. If you have any information whatsoever on Michael's whereabouts, please don't hesitate and give the Pittsfield Police Department a call at 448-9700, extension 0. Thanks for the help in getting the word out everybody!

