Baseball and apple pie are American traditions, but the quintessential perfect hot dog is a must on that list. Across the Bay State, you’ll find all-beef hot dogs and every topping your heart desires. We invite you to check out these popular Massachusetts hot dog joints and in turn you learn the difference between ho hum and a sublime hot dog.

LOCALLY in The Berkshires:

In business since 1917, Jack’s Hot Dog Stand on Eagle Street is a mandatory stop where the atmosphere is reminiscent of an old-time diner, complete with stools at a counter at which patrons can take a trip to the past (my kind of restaurant) reminiscent of Arnold's (where the gang at "Happy Days" hung out) and Mel's Diner, the hangout featured in the 1973 film "American Graffiti". You can't beat the price as a regular hot dog will only set you back $1.35. Seconds please! I must make a trip to revisit this classic establishment real soon!

Three words: "Simple is better" and that’s why Teo’s Hot Dogs located at East Street in Pittsfield does one thing and does it well. To paraphrase: back to basics! By all means, top your lunch or dinner with a tantalizing meat sauce and leave the mustard or ketchup behind. Locals consider this place a must-stop as county residents make the drive plus visitors to the Berkshires have sampled the fare as their hot dogs are simply called "snackers"

The Hot Dog Ranch on West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield is the home of the "world famous baby hot dog" where one is just not enough to satisfy your appetite. Guaranteed, at least a half a dozen will leave you full. They also have other affordable options on their menu as this eatery attracts local residents and visitors each and every day. Stop on by if you have a craving for a "unique and original" hot dog. You'll be back for sure!

STATEWIDE there are some terrific options to dine out if you would ever want to hop into the car and take a road trip and you have a craving to indulge in one of life's guilty pleasures:

Sullivan’s Hot Dogs and chili-dogs with cheese are big-time favorites of locals and visitors. A visit to Castle Island plus having a Sullivan’s hot dog for a quick lunch or snack is something everyone must enjoy at least once in their lifetime.

Owned and operated by purveyors of the original Nathan's Coney Island-style hot dogs, Nick's Hot Dogs has a huge following in the Massachusetts shoreline. Head over to Fall River and top your coveted treats with chopped onions and mustard plus the owners claim a pair of hot dogs denote an actual meal which will leave you full.

Known by locals in Attleboro as the best place for hot dogs and French fries, Tex Barry’s is north of Rhode Island as Ocean State diners cross the border and they can attest this establishment is famous for dressing their dogs in the authentic Coney Island manner (a la Nathan's) as well. They serve plain hot dogs with your chosen toppings. Their menu offers various mouth-watering sandwiches and sides that will truly satisfy your dining experience.

Featuring counter service for a variety of hot dog options, Boston Hot Dog Company is located north of the capital city in Salem as this is the kind of place where patrons grab their hot dogs and go. Take-out is their specialty as you can try their specialty Reuben Dog for a delicious take out tradition before you tour the House of Seven Gables.

If you’ve never tried a deep-fried hot dog, you must visit Elliot’s Famous Hot Dogs and try one. They also featuring counter service just like Jack's in North Adams and you can enjoy an old-fashioned hot dog joint-type atmosphere, It’s the kind of place people visit when they return home to Lowell and visitors give this establishment a thumbs-up as they consider this a once-in a lifetime experience.

BOTTOM LINE: Whether in our backyard or across Massachusetts, a good hot dog awaits you, so get in the car and satisfy your craving. You'll be glad you did!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.bestthingsma.com/hot-dog-joints)