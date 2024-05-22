Here Are The 3 Popular Grocery Store Chains In MA

One of the things I dread to do in my life is to go grocery shopping. I am the type of guy who wants to get this mundane task done with as quickly as possible. Plus, supermarkets have changed in more ways than one since I was growing up in my ol' hometown. Here is why I should have embraced the art of going through aisles, as in my day, grocery stores were not gigantic in nature and the staff was kind and pleasant.

Lady pushing a shopping cart in the supermarket. hxdyl loading...

Ironically, a cashier at The Washington Heights Shopwell in Upper Manhattan, Jean Strauss was my first boyhood crush and that should have benchmarked my love for shopping. Not the case, although I still wonder whatever became of her when I would buy an item or two just so she can cash me out. Note this was back in 1968. One thing I remember about Jean is she had a nice smile and looked awesome in the blue smock with The Shopwell logo. She even said "I was cute" and was aware of my fondness for her. Just thinking of Jean makes my day.

attachment-attachment-attachment-Massachusetts loading...

Now, back to the subject at hand: What are the 3 best places in Massachusetts to push a shopping cart and rummage through the aisles loading up on necessary items (one thing is I don't shop in bulk, it's a task that is done piecemeal)

attachment-Market-Basket-Logo loading...

(Photo Image of Market Basket logo courtesy of www.shopmarketbasket.com)

At number 1, Market Basket as the chain's appeal has become popular as prices lately have hit the roof. They are rated as the Bay State's BEST grocery store as the company's owners find ways to attract shoppers with lower costs, but the problem is those in The Berkshires and Pioneer Valley have to head east to experience these sale prices.

Inflation Remains High As Americans Face A Wide Range Goods Increasing In Price Getty Images loading...

The first store opened in Lowell, but is non-existent these days. There are three locations in Massachusetts, the closest is on route 2 in Leominster, east of Gardner. Or head to Framingham on I-90 and drop by the Ashland store and just west of Boston, you'll find a store in Ashland. For more details on what they offer regarding daily sale prices, log on to The Market Basket web site by going here.

Grace Rowan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Grace Rowan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Runner-Up: Believe it or not, Stop and Shop which has numerous supermarkets statewide, but they are considered a little steep in my opinion. My suggestion is to get their discount shopping card for the utmost deals. You can also fuel up your car at some locations with this coveted card making this a one-stop experience for shoppers;

Woman shopping for apples at a grocery store Monkey Business Images loading...

The closest Stop & Shop in The Berkshires is up in Pittsfield and south county residents head over to Canaan, Connecticut via route 7 to route 44. Other Bay State locations include North Adams, Westfield, Northampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Holyoke, Chicopee, West Springfield, the city of Springfield, Hadley, Sturbridge, Belchertown, East Longmeadow, Feeding Hills and Shrewsbury. In other words: No shortage to find one somewhere in your back yard.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

Rounding out the top 3, you guessed it: Wal-Mart. Super Centers are known to attract shoppers who also need their essentials, but have you seen how many aisles encompass each of these locations. They don't call this a behemoth store for nothing and you have to admit, some of the prices on certain goods are reasonable in nature.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

I don't know where to start as you have so many choices which include Pittsfield and North Adams in the Berkshires, Westfield, Northampton, Chicopee, Hadley, the city of Springfield, Ware and Orange in The Bay State's Pioneer Valley. There are many options to shop in Worcester county including Leominster, Lunenburg, Sturbridge, Gardner, Leicester and North Oxford.

Walmart Posts Strong First Quarter Earnings Getty Images loading...

Believe it or not, our capital city, Boston does NOT have a Wal-Mart as the closest location is in West Boylston with three more in Hudson, Whitinsville and Northborough.

BOTTOM LINE: Happy Shopping as I reflect on my days with Jean on the cash register "In The Heights" with this musical interlude from Oliver (and ironically it was released in 1968)

(Some information regarding supermarket locations and background courtesy of www.google.com and on the WROR Radio web site https://wror.com/listicle/massachusetts-most-popular-grocer/)