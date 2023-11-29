Here Are The Top 3 Winter Destinations In MA

Who says you can't find something to do in the Bay State during the winter months. Well, we have some suggestions that are locally within driving distance as these three locations attract visitors from outside our vicinity. There are plenty of outdoor and indoor events to check out, so let's dive in to a trio of the BEST areas (and they are ALL situated in western Massachusetts)

For starters, look no further than Northampton, which is arguably the best winter town in statewide. While you're there, take in a wreath workshop on Sylvester Road, Visit the 19th-century Lyman Conservatory's Palm House, browse through the farmer's market which is held every other Saturday at the city's senior center. pick up one of your literary favorites at Raven Used Books and you'll find a great deal, guaranteed! Plus there is a plethora of restaurants to enhance your dining experience. No matter how long your stay, you'll quickly fall in love with the charm Northampton has to offer.

Stockbridge will steal your heart in any season. It's so charming that Norman Rockwell himself used it as a model. It's one of the prime destinations for local residents and visitors as traffic at the intersections of routes 7 and 102 is always congested, even during the cold weather months.

The Norman Rockwell Museum is a top attraction plus it's a great way to stay warm in this indoor venue that provides all ages with a wealth of history in every display.

Winter Lights is currently shining brightly with their annual holiday light display that makes it's return to Naumkeag. You can purchase tickets by accessing this link as they will feature festive music and seasonal treats.

A mandatory stop to The Red Lion Inn is also suggested as they offer some of the finest fare and you can take in a concert at The Lion's Den which features some of the best performers in local musical talent that is based in our tri-state region and beyond..

When it comes to unique day trip destinations in Massachusetts, Stockbridge is an excellent choice and many can agree to that!

One of the best small towns to visit during the winter is North Adams as the city has all kinds of seasonal appeal. It has deemed as the Bay State's smallest metropolis, but a lot goes on when cold weather hits.

For starters, a quick lunch at the legendary Jack's Hot Dog Stand is highly recommended. The city has a pair of fantastic Christmas trees on display on Main Street and Monument Square. The mill buildings that once housed North Adams’ manufacturing companies became the core resources for the city’s cultural birth.

Sadly, the historic Mohawk Theater has closed it's doors, but you can check out an art exhibit or concert at the Clark Institute on South Street or a movie at the Images Cinema in neighboring Williamstown. Come see for yourself!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.onlyinyourstate.com)