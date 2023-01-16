Here Are The Top 5 Catch-Phrases In Massachusetts

Let's face it: New Englanders have a certain way of saying things. Our region has an assortment of so-called "catch phrases" that appeal to local residents and visitors to our 6 state region. This time, we are focusing on our terrain in Massachusetts as we found the top 5 terms that are a daily staple in people's vocabulary. Are you ready for a quick lesson as those from out of town can broaden their knowlege in more ways than one!

"Bang a uey"

Whether you're cruising the Mass Pike or navigating a parking lot at one of New Hampshire's tax-free New Hampshire's outlet malls, this popular phrase "bang a uey" (pronounced yoo-ee) is in no way a suggestive slur. To paraphrase in simple translation: "Bang" is to turn and "uey" is short for for U-turn, so this basically is just a directive to turn the car around.

"That M***hole just cut me off!"

The "M***hole" takes pride in aggressive and illegal driving habits on a daily basis. Deemed as The Recipient of Ultimate Road Rage as the "so-called driver" drifts between lanes with reckless abandon, tailgates hard, does NOT use turn signals, and has demonstrated an inability to yield, merge, observe road signs and speed limits, and function like a human being behind the wheel of a car. State or local police should be ready to issue these menace drivers a hefty fine and only then they will learn to obey the basic rules of the road as an empty wallet serves as a catalyst to teach these law breakers a lesson on proper etiquette and respect for other drivers.

"Pahk the cah in Hahvahd Yahd"

NOT recommended. Do so and you're likely to get ticketed and towed. "Park the car in Harvard Yard" is a term used to ridicule the way Bostonians talk as the "r" sound drops when it precedes other consonants Naturally, this catch-phrase doesn't make much sense. In reality, most of the Cambridge, Massachusetts based historic 22 acre yard is off-limits to vehicles — but it does make five "r"s magically disappear. Truly, this could happen "Only in The Bay State"!

"Frappe"

I am NO stranger to this beverage as this is a "milkshake" enhanced with your favorite java is a staple in my native Greece and is also popular north of the border in Canada. The frappe (pronounced with a silent "e") also includes an ultra-thick blend of milk, flavored syrup, and any of your favorite ice cream flavors although in my native land, it is strictly an enhanced version of coffee with all the extras. Did you know, the neighboring Ocean State, Rhode Island refers to a frappe as a "cabinet" as this term has worked its way into the national vocabulary back in 1994, Starbucks has claimed the phrase "Frappucino" and is one of it's most popular worldwide selling drinks. CHEERS!

"Leaf Peeper"

A pretty common term that is popular right here in the beautiful Berkshires as local residents and out-of-towners flock our area to check out the fall colors as their mission is to view the changing leaves and beautiful scenery that can be described in one word: "Breathtaking". The origin of this term remains unknown. Leaf peers are a main contributor as they bring in much needed in bringing big tourist dollars which helps our local economy in a very big way, and that is a plus in my eyes, but these drivers are also despised for chugging along the roads, rubbernecking, at five miles per hour. As Michael Conrad used to say on "Hill Street Blues" to his troops: BE CAREFUL out there!

BOTTOM LINE: I'll issue a pop quiz down the road as we will continue to jog your memory on the horizon!

