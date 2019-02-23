Here Comes A High Wind Watch

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a High Wind Watch, which is in effect from 7:00 P.M. Sunday through 7:00 P.M. Monday. The wind watch covers The Hudson River Valley, Taconics, Berkshires and southern Vermont.

* Winds...West 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

The potential for strong to damaging winds, which may blow down large tree limbs, trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.