Doing morning radio for a living here in The Berkshires, Marjo and I never get to enjoy a weekday sit down breakfast, weekends are obviously a different story. As we all know Berkshire County is chock full of great breakfast spots. Who ya got?

Here's 10 Berkshire Breakfast Spots... Who's Your Favorite? (Poll at the end).

1. Biggins Diggins (Lanesborough/Pittsfield).

attachment-292039334_693212972101499_2742679384346666397_n loading...

2. Haven (Lenox).

attachment-14322434_10153802587521471_9174571389705680253_n loading...

3. Otto's (Pittsfield).

attachment-326253817_903244051089275_4838340127886079402_n loading...

4. On A Roll (Lenox).

attachment-102451814_3089083851178596_95885851824628014_n loading...

5. Misty Moonlight Diner (Pittsfield).

attachment-305305722_565264598724865_7740506636232850984_n loading...

6. Ozzie's Steak & Eggs (Hinsdale).

attachment-293216253_418029130340869_5220863334790641839_n loading...

7. Flo's Diner (Pittsfield).

attachment-301962902_753625476026547_7847319951446466512_n loading...

8. GB Eats (Great Barrington).

attachment-299639921_467891355346327_1096057380413571558_n loading...

9. Joe's Diner (Lee).

attachment-315168375_6291032757590904_4624797208567771115_n loading...

10. Dottie's Coffee Lounge (Pittsfield).

attachment-327192217_856512792325088_3952992218188904941_n loading...