Here’s 10 Berkshire Breakfast Spots… Who’s Your Favorite?
Doing morning radio for a living here in The Berkshires, Marjo and I never get to enjoy a weekday sit down breakfast, weekends are obviously a different story. As we all know Berkshire County is chock full of great breakfast spots. Who ya got?
Here's 10 Berkshire Breakfast Spots... Who's Your Favorite? (Poll at the end).
1. Biggins Diggins (Lanesborough/Pittsfield).
2. Haven (Lenox).
3. Otto's (Pittsfield).
4. On A Roll (Lenox).
5. Misty Moonlight Diner (Pittsfield).
6. Ozzie's Steak & Eggs (Hinsdale).
7. Flo's Diner (Pittsfield).
8. GB Eats (Great Barrington).
9. Joe's Diner (Lee).
10. Dottie's Coffee Lounge (Pittsfield).
