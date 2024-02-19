Here’s A Trio Of Massachusetts Locales To Visit In The Winter

There’s no doubt that New England winters can be dreary and cold, tempting us to stay indoors until spring sets in. However, if you yearn to resist the urge to stay in and hibernate, you’ll find these three small historic towns are absolutely delightful to check out this time of year. Bundle up and spend a day or a weekend exploring one of these charming gems and enjoy your adventures!

Do you feel like packing up for a cozy winter getaway? Look no further than Northampton, located east of Pittsfield which takes the top spot as the best winter town in the Bay state. Among some sights to see: Pay a visit to the 19th-century Lyman Conservatory's Palm House, browse through The Raven Used Bookstore and don't forget to feast on some fine fare at The Roost's Rooster Rolls. No matter how long your stay, you'll quickly fall in love with this charming New England town.

In 2nd place: Stockbridge as the village will steal your heart in any season. It's so charming that Norman Rockwell himself used this vicinity as a model. In fact, the Museum located just off route 102 on route 183 is named after the famous artist is a top attraction! Main Street is walkable with an array of shops and locally owned restaurants.

Of course you must check out The Red Lion Inn where the unique charm of this historic edifice attracts visitors worldwide. Check out a show downstairs at the world famous Lion's Den, an ideal gathering place to cap off the evening. When it comes to unique day trip destinations in Massachusetts, Stockbridge is truly an excellent choice. Highly recommended by yours truly!

At number 3, it is mandatory to head north via route 7 as the charm of North Adams awaits you in more ways than one! From invigorating spring hikes to stunning fall foliage, North Adams is the Bay State's smallest city which features all kinds of seasonal appeal. They also have lots of events going on in the winter, too so the logical answer is to come see for yourself. Check out their web site for more details.

BOTTOM LINE: As James Taylor used to say in his 1971 hit single "You've Got A Friend": "Winter, spring, summer or fall", keep in mind there is ALWAYS something going on in our backyard and we invite you to participate and in return your visit will help out the local economy here in the beautiful Berkshires!

