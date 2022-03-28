Here’s When Six Flags New England Opens for the 2022 Season

One thing I loved as a kid was going to amusement parks. Whether it was the local carnivals that came to town or taking a trip to Agawam, Massachusetts to visit Six Flags, amusement parks/carnivals, particularly roller coasters and waterslides were my jam.

Do You Remember What Six Flags Was Called Before it Became Six Flags New England?

Even before Six Flags New England became Six Flags, I loved going to what was then known as Riverside Park. Remember the Black Widow/Loop roller coaster? That was a very, very quick ride but was still very fun. As a matter of fact, I found a video online of a family enjoying Riverside Park back in 1999. Oh, the memories.

Another thing that was near and dear to me about Riverside Park is the fact that I attended my very first concert there and it was a great show. It was a three-band bill consisting of the Spin Doctors, Gin Blossoms and Cracker. That was a tremendous trio of groups all in their prime.

When Does Six Flags New England Open for the 2022 Season?

Of course these days the park is now Six Flags New England. I have many fond memories of the park under the current moniker. One memory, in particular, is riding the Superman coaster the first year it opened. I think I went on that ride four or five times in one day as the park wasn't very crowded on that particular outing. If you can't wait to get back to Six Flags, you won't have to wait long as the park opens to the public on Saturday, Apr. 9 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Enjoy!

