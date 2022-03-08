Hey, Berkshire County, Remember This Butt-head(And Beavis)?

It's crazy to think that it's been almost 30 years since the series featuring this duo of dimwits debuted on MTV. Of course, I'm referring to those two self-destructive, insensitive idiots, Beavis and Butt-head.

The two actually first appeared(briefly) on MTV in a couple of shorts that aired in 1992, but it was actually today, March 8, 29 years ago that the Beavis and Butt-head show made its debut on MTV.

Exactly what was it about these two misfit youths that endeared them to so many(mostly boys) kids in the 1990s? Of course, there were plenty of people who absolutely hated them but they seemed to be in the minority. The number of Beavis and Butt-head fans was HUGE and very vocal about their support.

Mike Judge is the jack-of-all-trades(seriously: animator, actor, writer, musician, director, etc.) creator of Beavis and Butthead. The success of that show allowed Judge to further create the animated hit King Of The Hill, plus mainstream movies such as Office Space, Idiocracy, and Beavis and Butt-head Do America among others.

Judge voiced both Beavis and Butt-head(their actual names were never given) and managed to make each voice sound nothing like the other. Another voice on the show that was used pretty extensively was the voice of Saturday Night Live and Tommyboy actor and comic, David Spade.

The series was pretty much a hit right out of the gate. As a matter of fact, it was such a ratings juggernaut, that any hard rock or heavy metal artist whose video was given thumbs-up approval from Beavis and Butt-head on the show, saw a major jump in sales.

The Beavis and Butt-head show aired initially from 1993 to 1997 and during that time span, the show was canceled or pulled numerous times due to controversy. However, the show was a winner in the ratings, so MTV kept putting it back on the air.

The show was revived again for a short run in 2011 and is scheduled to be revived a second time later this year on Paramount+. Also, another animated feature is set to be released this summer, Beavis and Butt-head Do The Universe.

