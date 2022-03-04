Do you have cabin fever? It’s early March, and I know I do! If you’re like me, remember to hang tight, because Spring is on the way! Spring arrives on March 20th, just sixteen days from now. We’ll even get a little preview this Sunday, when it’s going to be warm, rainy and muddy outside.

Here’s my question, though…what do you most look forward to with Spring? The weather? The plants? The sports? Here’s some of mine:

Get our free mobile app

Eating Outdoors. Whether it’s at a picnic table, a ballgame, or at a local favorite like Pedrin’s, I can’t wait to be able to eat outside again and actually enjoy the weather.

Group Of Friends Having Outdoor Barbeque At Home In Garden monkeybusinessimages loading...

Gardening. I’m a farm boy, and I like getting my hands dirty come Spring. I tend to plant a mixture of vegetables and flowers. Putting in the hard work and seeing your plants grow is amazingly satisfying, and I can’t wait to get back to the garden.

Farmer planting young seedlings AlexRaths loading...

Less Laundry. I do the laundry in our house, and I can’t wait for less loads. Warmer weather means less clothing, and less sweaters, sweatshirts, and winter pants taking up room in the wash.

Man Doing Laundry Reaching Inside Washing Machine monkeybusinessimages loading...

Walking on the Ashuwillticook. I’m fortunate to live very close to the trail, and I’m excited to use it again. Actually, just walking outside in general. I hate the winter and cold weather, and stay indoors as much as I can from December through March.

hiker feet hiking on stone trail lzf loading...

Easter. My son is young enough that he still loves searching for Easter Eggs and going on Easter Egg hunts in our back yard. Time flies, so I’m going to enjoy this while I can.

Polka dot plastic easter eggs against a white background angeal loading...

Baseball. It’s my favorite sport! Of course, MLB is currently on a lockout, and they delayed opening day…so I may have to wait a while on this one.

Baseball Dejan Stanisavljevic loading...

How about you? What are some things about Spring you can’t wait to experience again?