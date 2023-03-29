We have finally hit the day! It's Opening Day Eve in Major League Baseball and everyone is so stoked! A brand new season that everyone can get excited for! Pitch time limits, the batter not calling time 30 times an at-bat, and no defensive shifts! It's exciting time for baseball. However, there is one unfortunate thing that will linger for the Boston Red Sox opening up their game tomorrow (Thursday, March 30th). The forecast calls for a high temperature in the low 40s.

It's Spring time, shouldn't we be breaking out of these temperatures that you might see on a warm Winter day? In theory, yes, but unfortunately, this is New England. According to Boston.com, a high temperature for opening day at Fenway Park when the Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles will only reach 43 degrees, while there will be wind gusts swirling around to make it feel even colder.

If we compare tomorrow's forecasted temps with the Boston Winter Classic, which took place back on January 2nd of this year between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins, we will be getting colder temps tomorrow than they were almost three months ago. At game time of the Boston Winter Classic earlier this year, the temperatures were right at about 50 degrees.

It's crazy times already in 2023.

At Fenway tomorrow, the Red Sox will host the Orioles at 2:10 p.m. EST. It looks like if you're going to be heading to the ballpark, you may just need to bundle up as temps will likely drop as the game approaches the early evening hours.

Regardless, it's an awesome time of year every time we hit Opening Day around Major League Baseball. Just be happy baseball is back! Also, stay warm!

