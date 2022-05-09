This Week in Sports for the Celtics, Bruins and Red Sox

The Celtics and Bruins are still in the hunt for a championship as the Red Sox are sinking faster than a Russian battleship.

Tonight: Game 4 Celtics vs Bucks on WNAW 94.7 & AM-1420 WBEC at 7:30

Following a weekend of must-wins for the Bruins, they responded with some home cooking by winning two in a row over the Hurricanes at the T.D. Garden in Boston. The B's had their backs up against the wall but put the biscuit in the basket 5 times yesterday to beat Carolina 5 to 2 and tie the series at 2 games apiece. The series now moves back to Carolina for game 5 tomorrow. There's a guaranteed game 6 back in Boston on Thursday. If the series goes to 7 games that will be played on the Hurricane's home ice on Saturday.

Carolina Hurricanes v Boston Bruins - Game Four Getty Images loading...

The Celtics fell short on Saturday losing game 3 to the Bucks in Milwaukee. The Bucks now lead the series 2 -1 with game 4 tonight also on the Buck's home court. The Celtics will be back home on Wednesday for game 5. Game 6 if needed will be in Milwaukee on Friday and game 7 is scheduled for Sunday back at T.D. Garden. The Celtics tip-off tonight at 7:30. Tonight's Celtics game can be heard in the Berkshires on WNAW 97.4 and WBEC-AM 1420 beginning with the pre-game show at 7 and the tipoff at 7:30.

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Three Getty Images loading...

The Red Sox bats continue to social distance from the baseball chalking up 3 more losses over the weekend. The Sox have lost 5 in a row and the last three against the Sox of a different color Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Red Sox only scored 5 runs in the three games against the White Sox. The Red Sox are now dead last in the division and even the most diehard fans are questioning their ability to make up 10 games before the end of the season in one of the toughest divisions in baseball. The Red Sox are off tonight and will open a series with the Braves in Atlanta tomorrow night.

Chicago White Sox v Boston Red Sox Getty Images loading...

This Week's Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox Schedule

Monday - Game 4 - Celtics vs Bucks @ 7:30 (WBEC-AM 1420 & WNAW 94.7)

Tuesday - Game 5 - Bruins vs Hurricanes @7:00

Tuesday - Red Sox vs Braves @ 7:20 (WBEC-AM 1420, WNAW 94.7, WSBS 94.1)

Wednesday - Game 5 - Bucks vs Celtics @ 7:00

Wednesday - Red Sox vs Braves @ 7:20 (WBEC-AM 1420, WNAW 94.7, WSBS 94.1)

Thursday - Game 6 - Hurricanes vs Bruins @ TBA (WBEC-AM 1420 & WNAW 94.7)

Friday - Game 6 - Celtics vs Bucks @ TBA *

Friday - Red Sox vs Rangers @ 8:05 (WBEC-AM 1420, WNAW 94.7, WSBS 94.1)

Saturday - Game 7 - Bruins vs Hurricanes @ TBA *

Saturday - Red Sox Rangers @ 7:05 (WBEC-AM 1420, WNAW 94.7, WSBS 94.1)

Sunday - Game 7 - Bucks vs Celtics @ TBA *

Sunday - Red Sox vs Rangers @ 2:35 (WBEC-AM 1420, WNAW 94.7, WSBS 94.1)

