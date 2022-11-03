Here’s the Highest Mountain in Massachusetts (4 photos)

One of the many aspects that people enjoy about Massachusetts and the Berkshires is our beautiful mountains and who can blame them? There are plenty of mountains in Massachusetts to explore as noted here. The mountains of Massachusetts are truly second to none. Wouldn't you agree?

I may have mentioned this before but when I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, my dad would take my friends and me to participate in the Mount Greylock Ramble each October. It was such a fun experience as we would get up at about 5 am and head out to park at the bottom of one of the few trails and hike up the mountain. Sometimes we would switch it up from year to year and explore different trails but the experience and camaraderie of hiking in the beautiful Berkshires were the same. I plan on continuing this tradition when my daughter gets older.

Did You Know That Mount Greylock is Not Only the Highest Point in the Berkshires but in All of Massachusetts?

That's right! Berkshire County folks can be proud to brag about having the highest point in all of Massachusetts in our own backyard (the summit is located in Adams). Mount Greylock has a height of 3,491 feet (1,064 meters). According to mass.gov, from Mount Greylock's peak on a clear day, you can see as far as 90 miles away. I have had the privilege of being able to see these beautiful views and surrounding New England states as well as New York as I have visited Mount Greylock on plenty of clear days throughout the years.

Make Sure You Put Mount Greylock on Your Bucket List

Even though the roads to the summit of Mount Greylock are now closed for the season, you'll be able to plan on making a visit next year if you have never been. This is definitely one Massachusetts destination that you'll want to add and check off your bucket list. You can more information about Mount Greylock by going here and here.

