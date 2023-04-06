Are Massachusetts Liquor Stores Allowed to Sell Alcohol on Easter Sunday?

Easter is upon us and that means gathering together with family. As is the case with many holidays, some folks may want to celebrate not just with food but with accompanying alcoholic beverages. We learned in a previous post about whether you can sell and/or purchase alcohol in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving and Christmas. You can read more about Massachusetts liquor sales on those days by going here.

Can You Buy and/or Sell Alcohol on Easter Sunday in Massachusetts?

If you are hoping to purchase alcohol on Easter Sunday in Massachusetts, you are in luck. According to an article that was published by Black Tail NYC in 2022 they reported the following:

A report from WBUR states. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is allowing liquor stores to open at 10 a.m. as part of its blue laws. You do not need special permission from local authorities to sell alcohol on Sundays – instead of noon.

10 a.m. and after is the time that alcohol can be sold and purchased on most Sundays in Massachusetts and Easter is no different. In addition, Mass.gov has a list of holidays where the sale of alcohol is prohibited in Massachusetts and Easter is not on that list.

Get our free mobile app

So there you have it, you'll be able to purchase alcohol this Easter Sunday in Massachusetts. However, if you don't want to wait until 10 a.m. your best bet is to purchase those beverages prior to April 9. Drink responsibly and Happy Easter.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?