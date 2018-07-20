Julia Roberts has long been a staple of the big screen, but now she’s finally heading to TV for her first series regular role. Roberts has teamed up with Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail for Homecoming , a new psychological thriller series on Amazon Prime .

The streaming platform dropped the first teaser trailer, and while the footage is brief it offers the first look at Roberts’ character, plus a bunch of pineapples and interior design. In the 10-episode half-hour series, the actress plays Heidi Bergman, a case worker who helps veterans transition back to civilian life.

The series, which will be directed by Esmail, is based on the Gimlet podcast of the same name created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. The scripted podcast, which featured the voice work of Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac, David Schwimmer, Amy Sedaris, and David Cross, has had two whole seasons that you can listen to now to get an idea of what to expect from the series.

Here’s the official synopsis for the Amazon show:

Homecoming is a mind-bending psychological thriller starring Julia Roberts and directed by Sam Esmail (creator of Mr. Robot). Heidi Bergman (Roberts) is a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition back to civilian life. Walter Cruz (Stephan James) is one of these soldiers, eager to begin the next phase of his life. Overseeing Heidi and the facility is Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale), an ambitious company man whose manic demands point to questionable motives. Four years later, Heidi has started a new life, living with her mother (Sissy Spacek) and working as a small-town waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor (Shea Whigham) comes to her with questions about why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi begins to realize that there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

It has quite a stacked cast as well. On top of Spacek, Wingham, James and Cannavale, it also stars Allen White, Alex Karpovsky, and Dermot Mulroney. Homecoming premieres November 2 on Amazon Prime.