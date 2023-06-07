MA Residents Can Help In Keeping A South County Staple Open

Over 3 thousand dollars has been raised in a GoFundMe campaign as Great Barrington's VFW could face closure in the near future. Since 1899, this location has been a gathering place for residents and supports veterans throughout south county and our tri-state region.

Post manager Valerie Angell who also owns The 3 Sisters Harvest Cafe reiterated the COVID-19 pandemic is the main culprit for the lack of finances as the facility needs a plentiful amount of funding to stay open. The goal is to raise $25 thousand. The VFW also hosts various events including wedding, anniversary and graduation parties, meetings, charity events and is home base to our Tuesday night Sounds Of Summer festivities. She also added why the VFW needs to keep functioning:

“We want to keep this place open for our veterans in the community. We also have a lot of community members who use this post for events. This is a historical site for Great Barrington, and it holds a lot of memories for the residents. Our post is used quite a bit by the local community. We want to make sure that this post continues on both for the veterans and members of our community.”

Berkshire county and the neighboring tri-state region have shown a massive amount of support which can also resonate nationwide. Your contribution is paramount in keeping this gathering place as an integral part of our listening area. Plus, where else would be getting together every Tuesday during the summer months to enjoy GREAT music from LOCAL musicians in our vicinity. All you have to do is click here for more information about the GoFundMe campaign as every dollar helps the cause.

